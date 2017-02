BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened sometime before 10 p.m. in an Ashwood subdivision when officials were responding to reports of a robbery.

They then shot a man after arriving on scene when he presented a gun.

Authorities are still searching for a woman who is believed to be in connection with the suspect.

WISH-TV currently has a crew headed to the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...