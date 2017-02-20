Deputies: Intoxicated man shot firearms outside home close to adults and children

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus man was arrested after allegedly firing weapons while intoxicated.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Adam Brown Saturday evening on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Colony Parke at 5:30 that evening.

According to BCSO, Brown took a deputy to his backyard to show where he had been shooting at an archery target. He was shooting a .22 handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun. Another deputy assisted in the investigation and found 81 .22 shell casings and 3 12-gauge casings near the area.

Investigators said Brown appeared to be intoxicated, and his home was in close proximity to other residences where numerous adults and children were outside.

Brown was released from the Bartholomew County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

