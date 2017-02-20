Deputies say intoxicated 20-year-old fell asleep while driving, rolled car down an embankment

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say underage drinking caused him to fall asleep at the wheel and drive off the road.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Nate Nichols and Deputy Dane Duke responded to the crash early Sunday morning near the intersection of 450 S. and 400 W.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Evan Wischmeier told the deputies he fell asleep while driving and drove off the roadway, rolling down an embankment.

Wischmeier was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with accident, illegal consumption and possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the Bartholomew County Jail.

