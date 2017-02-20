Foreclosed golf course could soon be getting makeover

INDAIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A foreclosed golf course could soon be getting a makeover.

The big announcement about the former Saddlebrook Golf Course was made Monday evening.

Green Golf Partners is in negotiations to buy the land and reopen the course.

The commitment isn’t final, but Lisa Cole with the Saddlebrook Neighborhoods Association says it is a start.

At a meeting tonight where the announcement was made, some said they feared the course would be made into an apartment complex, leading to traffic and unsightliness.

The news comes one year after the course was foreclosed, after the owner fell into debt.

For more on this story, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...