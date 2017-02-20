Former USA Gymnastics doctor to face trial for sexual assault; new accusers come forward

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Olympic medalist and two other former Team USA gymnasts are the latest to come forward with accusations against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar is facing charges in Michigan and also a lawsuit in which dozens of women accuse him of sexual assault over at least two decades of time. Nassar is a high-profile doctor who had been working with Olympic gymnasts, as well as those on the national team and some collegiate teams for more than three decades.

On Friday, a judge ruled he must stand trial for sexual assault after a 25-year-old woman said she was inappropriately touched by Nassar in his Michigan home throughout her childhood.

USA Gymnastics is headquartered in Indianapolis. According to 60 Minutes, it was the investigation into former USA Gymnastics coach Marvin Sharp, who was later arrested and then found dead in his jail cell, that opened the door for these women and girls to come forward with alleged experiences they had as gymnasts in the program.

Now, three prominent gymnasts including Olympic medalist Jamie Dantzscher have come forward. They spoke on 60 Minutes about therapy techniques Nassar would use to treat their injuries, which would include massaging and touching them in inappropriate areas.

“Well, they had to know. I mean, there– there was no one else sent with him. And that’s the thing, too, to think, like– what– they– in– in the bed? Why would you– like, the treatment was in the bed, in my bed that I slept on at the ranch,” Olympic medalist Jamie Dantzscher said.

“I remember being uncomfortable because of the area. But– in my mind, I was like, “If this helps, I’ll do anything,” former Team USA gymnast Jeanette Antolin said.

Nassar has plead not guilty to the charges in Michigan and denies any wrong-doing with gymnasts as well.

USA Gymnastics did release a statement on the matter.

The organization says that when it “first learned of athlete concerns regarding Dr. Nassar in the summer of 2015, the organization acted without hesitation… We hired an investigator who interviewed athletes, which led USA Gymnastics to report Dr. Nassar to the FBI. We then removed him from any further assignments.”

In total, about 60 women have come forward alleging abuse while under the care of Nassar. An attorney representing more than 40 of them, one as young as nine-years-old, told 60 Minutes he believes the number of victims could be in the hundreds.

