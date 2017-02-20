Fun events happening for President’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many children will be out of school on President’s Day, leaving parents to plan something for them to do.

There are many events that will happen in and around the Indianapolis area.

The Indianapolis Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. The day is also the lowest admission price of the month. Tickets for children are $6 and $8 for adults. At 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. there will be a free dolphin show at the zoo.

The Children’s Museum will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the holiday. They will have activities involved with Indiana’s presidential heritage and an appearance from President Abraham Lincoln.

Conner Prairie will celebrate by having history related activities, games, and sing-a-longs throughout the day. They will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more President’s Day related events, click here.

