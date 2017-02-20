Gear up for NASCAR season with these toys

This Sunday, NASCAR kicks off its 2017 season with the 59th running of the Daytona 500. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here with some car-inspired toys for your little ones!
Product #1
KIDS CAN CREATE THEIR OWN RACE TRACK…
Product Name: InRoad Toys PlayTape
Key Features:
• Toy of the Year finalist last year
• No mess tape that lifts off without leaving residue
• Comes in several colors, even curves
• 100% Made in the USA
• $3.97 for 30 feet of PlayTape NOW AVAILABLE at your local Walmart
Product #2
LEARN WHILE YOU PLAY…
Product Name: Mini Motor Math Activity Set from Learning Resources
Key Features:
• National Parenting Product Winner for 2016
• Kids count their way to the finish line
• They learn counting 1-20, addition, patterns, sequences
• Activity guide included that shows different ways to play.
• $19.99 at www.LearningResources.com
Product #3
GREAT TOY FOR IN THE CAR…
Product Name: Playfoam® Go!
Key Features:
• Back with more Playfoam!
• Carrying case comes with 8 Playfoam colors in their own compartments
• 9th compartment for “custom” color
• Molds for kids to create their own cars
• $14.99 at www.EducationalInsights.com
Product #4
FOR YOUR FUTURE CAR DESIGNER…
Product Name: Melissa & Doug Decorate Your Own Wooden Race Car Set
Key Features:
• Everything you need to create your own race car
• Pre-cut car with wheels
• Plenty of colors to choose from
• Paint brushes included
• $12.99 at www.Target.com
Product #5
HERE’S SOME CRAZY FUN…
Product Name: Rube Goldberg Speeding Car Challenge
Key Features:
• Rube Goldberg is named after a Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist
• His cartoons have inspired young scientists around the world
• STEM product
• Kids must use a chicken, tennis racket and some tires to launch a car
• Hilarious chain reaction
• $9.99 at www.Target.com