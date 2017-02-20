High school football players lift truck off woman, saving her life

ORLANDO, FL (WCMH) — When she was pinned under a truck after saving a daughter, four high school football players came to the woman’s rescue.

Mark Gentry tells WESH that the four Bishop Moore High School football players saved his wife’s life.

His wife is still in the hospital after being pinned by the truck after pushing her daughter out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

“The tire was on her chest and it was suffocating her,” Gentry describes the scene.

Despite trying, Gentry and others were unable to lift the truck off his wife, until the four high schoolers, who happen to also be on the weight-lifting team, rushed to help.

Mario Hernandez, one of the woman’s rescuers tells WESH it seemed like they were mean to be there. “Right place at the right time. There’s a reason everything happens. Feels like a God moment you know what I mean?”

Gentry’s wife, Susan, is recovering after surgery Friday. She suffered a fractured pelvis, and several bruised ribs, but no internal injuries.

As for the young men who saved her, Gentry says his wife knows they are heroes. “She knows they saved her life.”

