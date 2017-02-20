Indy Style helps kick off NUVO’s Indy Wings Week

It’s YOUR RIGHT to eat wings!

That’s right: It’s Indy Wings Week time, Hoosiers.

Restaurants all over Indy are offering delicious wings specials. There are wings from a duck and wings from a chicken, wings with a kick and wings with the bone-in, you’ll find wings way up north, downtown, and down south. To make sure you don’t miss any mouth-watering wings, lookout for a checklist of participating locations inside NUVO’s 2/15/17 issue.

The right to eat wings for half-off menu price during the week of Feb. 20-26, 2017.

Read wing descriptions, peep wing photos and more at indywingsweek.com, plus use the handy map to find wings close to you, your work or your friends. Half price wings are the perfect excuse for a night out. No coupon or special code needed: just show up, order wings and enjoy. Our advice? Try somewhere new; take advantage of the saving to pair it with a local Indiana beer; and tip like a pro.

NUVO cares about more than just delicious, delicious wings. We’ll donate 20 percent of all restaurant registration fees to food rescue nonprofit Second Helpings to assist in their mission to feed hungry Hoosiers. Want to contribute directly? Visit their site to learn about opportunities to donate or volunteer.

At Second Helpings, we’re helping transform lives through the power of food. By accepting donated perishable and overstocked food, we prepare nutritious meals for thousands of hungry children and adults every day and distribute them free of charge through social service agencies in Greater Indianapolis. For more information, visit www.secondhelpings.org.

• Second Helpings volunteers and staff prepare and deliver 4,000 per day to 85 different social service agencies throughout Greater Indianapolis.

• Nearly half of those meals are served to children.

• 1 in 6 people in Indiana suffer from food insecurity.

• 1 in 5 children and seniors in Central Indiana don’t have enough food to eat.

• Second Helpings rescues more than 2.5 million pounds of food each year that would otherwise end up in the landfill.

• In 2016, the organization prepared and delivered its 10 millionth meal since it was founded by three chefs in 1998.

Participating locations as of 2/10/17:

317 BURGER/NONE THE WISER TAPROOM • ALLEY’S ALEHOUSE • AL’S PUB & PIZZA • ARNI’S RESTAURANT • BIG LUG CANTEEN & BREWERY • BROTHERS BAR & GRILL • CLUSTERTRUCK • DRAKE’S • EMBER URBAN EATERY • HOPCAT • HOPS & FIRE CRAFT TAP HOUSE • LONGBRANCH • MAXINE’S CHICKEN AND WAFFLES • MOFOCO • OLD PRO’S TABLE • OSO’S REPUBLIC • RAM RESTAURANT AND BREWERY • REDEMPTION ALEWERKS • ROBBY’S PUB • SAHM’S BAR & GRILL • SHOEFLY PUBLIC HOUSE • STACKED PICKLE • TAVERN ON SOUTH • TAYLOR’S PUB • THE VANGUARD

Find pictures of the Wings Week offerings on our Facebook page and event page, plus on Twitter and Instagram under the tag #IndyWingsWeek. Watch Indy Wings Week chefs in action on WISH TV’s Indy Style Feb. 21, 23, and 24.

For more information and the most up to date list of all participating locations, check out IndyWingsWeek.com.

Half Off Menu Price wings all over Indianapolis Feb 20-26. No need to bring anything, just show up and eat wings!

Use #indywingsweek to share your wing eating adventures. NUVO will report our favorite each day.

Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Indyfoodweeks/)

Facebook Event (https://www.facebook.com/events/1363112903713125/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/IndyFoodDrink)

Hashtag – #indywingsweek

Video – https://www.facebook.com/NUVONews/videos/10154967799183749/

