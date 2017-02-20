NFL Scouting Combine invite, new baby boy arrive for Marian star Krishawn Hogan

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Wide receiver Krishawn Hogan certainly looks the part. Standing at 6’4” and 215 pounds, Hogan owns the physical attributes of a 2017 NFL wide receiver.

Solid hands, speed and a well-known agent, Buddy Baker, all make this former NAIA superstar an intriguing storyline during NFL Scouting Combine week at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I almost could not believe it when I found out I was going to the combine,” Hogan said. “I called my agent, we talked about it and then I started thinking how much harder I have to go now. When you are in Lucas Oil Stadium, there is a microscope on each and every person in there.”

Leading up to the Scouting Combine’s kickoff Feb. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is spent training with former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Bill Brooks.

“I just want to be the next guy to make the NFL from NAIA ball,” Hogan said. “All of my Marian teammates, we talked about those guys and I just want to be the next guy that they say he worked hard and he made it.”

Another gift arrived just last Saturday. Hogan’s new baby boy was expected to arrive right in the middle of combine week, but KJ did dad a big favor and showed up two weeks early.

Not a bad two-minute drill for the former forgotten prospect from Warren Central High School.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...