WASHINGTON (WISH) — In his first month, President Trump has mostly come under criticism for some of his cabinet picks and issuing a travel ban, which temporarily suspended the nation’s refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries that have raised terrorism concerns.

However, he received praised for bringing several thousand jobs back into the country from companies such as Sprint and Carrier, which happened before he stepped into office.

