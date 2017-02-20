Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas Festival is coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new festival will have tacos from some of the best restaurants in Indianapolis this summer.

The Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas Festival is hosted by The Pavilion at Pan Am on June 24 and includes a taco eating contest, margarita sampling, giveaways and music including a DJ and mariachi bands.

According to Cebronica Scott, one of the partners at The Pavilion at Pan Am, the festival is as an “indoor and outdoor experience.” A stage will be inside and outside the venue as well as sponsor tables and other attractions.

The event will have up to 30 restaurants showcasing their signature tacos. A complete list of the restaurants will be released at a later date, according to Scott.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. The festival is welcoming 3,500 people and tickets will be on sale until they are sold out.

