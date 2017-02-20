Uber investigating after ex-employee blogs about sexual harassment

San Francisco, CA (WISH) — The Uber CEO has ordered an urgent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. In a blog post a former employee said she and other women complained about advances by a male superior.
 
Susan Fowler worked as an engineer at Uber, but left the company for another job in December. In the blog post, Fowler said the supervisor she reported got away with just a warning. Fowler claimed she also pushed against gender discrimination at the company, but was threatened with firing.
Uber’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, said on Sunday that what Fowler described “is abhorrent.” Kalanick also said he ordered human resources to look into the allegations right away.
