What’s on Indy’s stages

Check out Tom’ picks for this week’s “On the Aisle!”

Martina McBride



The Palladum

Feb. 23

thecenterpresents.org

The Labèque Sisters



Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Feb. 24 & 25

Indianapolissymphonyorchestra.org

“Jersey Boys”



Clowes Memorial Hall

Feb. 28 – March 5

butlerartscenter.org

“An Act of God”

Phoenix Theatre

Through March 12

phoenixtheattre.org

“Black Maria”

EclecticPond Theatre Co.

Feb. 16 – 26

eclecticpond.org

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

Through March 26

beefandboards.com

