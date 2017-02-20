Wine tasting event to raise funds for children’s camp

To us, it might seem routine: eating three times a day. But to some kids, it’s special. They don’t get to go outside much, given the unsafe area in which they life and they very rarely travel outside of the city. Now YOU can help change that.

On February 25, 2017, the Happy Hollow’s young professional group, GiveBack, and over 100 distinguished guests will enjoy wine and food from CharBlue Restaurant at the 5th Annual Giveback Wine Tasting. An assortment of gourmet wines and food from CharBlue Restaurant will be available at the Barnes and Thornburg’s historic Mezzanine Lobby. While you enjoy great wine, test your knowledge during a game of trivia!

Event tickets are $45 each. Purchase a group of 5 tickets and receive $10 off the group rate. Event tickets are limited and are available on a first come first serve basis. Wine Tasting tickets may be purchased at the Happy Hollow Children’s Camp website, www.happyhollowcamp.net/events.

Each summer, Happy Hollow Children’s Camp serves 700 economically disadvantaged children from Central Indiana at Happy Hollow’s 900 beautiful acres camp located in Brown County, Indiana. Over 95% of the children who attend our camp live in poverty. In 2016, 40% of the children, who attend camp, live in Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s six high crime focus neighborhoods in Indianapolis. Most of these children never leave the city and they do not see life outside of their neighborhoods. Their families could never afford to send their child to camp. Funds from the wine tasting help these children leave their neighborhoods and enjoy the outdoors.

This event helps pay a large share of the costs of the summer camp program. At camp, the children gain self-confidence and knowledge that they can make positive decisions, overcome obstacles and accomplish their goals, long after they return to their communities.

Founded in 1951, Happy Hollow Children’s Camp, Inc. provides residential camping activities, at their Brown County camp, with major emphasis on children who are economically disadvantaged. Over 40,000 children have attended the program. Their mission is creating outdoor learning experiences that inspire Indiana youth to reach their full potential as active, responsible and caring members of our community.

GiveBack Wine Tasting

February 25, 2017 4pm-7pm

Barnes and Thornburg’s Mezzanine Lobby

11 South Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

For more information about the Happy Hollow Children’s Camp or to make a donation, please visit www.happyhollowcamp.net or contact the local Happy Hollow Children’s Camp office at (317) 638-3849.

Happy Hollow Children’s Camp Bio-

Since 1951, Happy Hollow has provided a summer camp for economically disadvantaged children from Central Indiana. In the program’s 66-year history, over 40,000 children have attended the program. Their mission is creating outdoor learning experiences that inspire Indiana youth to reach their full potential as active, responsible and caring members of our community. Of the 700 children attending camp this summer, 78% of the children are minorities and 95% of our campers live in poverty. In addition, 40% of the children, who attend camp, live in Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s six high crime focus neighborhoods in Indianapolis. Most of these children never leave the city and they do not see life outside of their neighborhoods. Their families could never afford to send their child to camp. Happy Hollow Children’s Camp’s goal is to provide a camp experience to these children who cannot normally afford to attend camp and let them see life outside of their neighborhoods.

CharBlue Bio-

Former Indianapolis Colt, Gary Brackett partnered with Chef Ricky Hatfield and local restaurateur, Jeremiah Hamman to create this not just another steakhouse concept. This is a restaurant that doesn’t so much turn its back on steakhouse conventions as it celebrates them, although certainly with a wink and nudge. This is not just fine dining; it is “fun” dining. The pampering starts the moment you’re seated. Before you have a chance to glance at the menu, a waiter will arrive with your “amuse booze,” a two-ounce house cocktail, which changes daily.

Executive Chef Ricky Hatfield honed his culinary expertise working with industry leaders such as, Chef Tony Hanslits, Chef Jeff Bricker and Chef Steven Oakley, and also through his experience working at Indianapolis area’s top restaurants. With a commitment to quality, seasonal, local and global ingredients, Chef has engineered a menu designed with homage to the past and step forward to the future with flavors and technique. http://www.charblueindy.com/

Coupon Code: WINE8. If people use the code, they will get $5 off the ticket price.

