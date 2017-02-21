2 in custody after traffic stop uncovers meth, heroin

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — Two women are in custody after a strategic patrol of Indiana State Police in Jennings County that resulted in at least eight arrests.

Jennifer Acree, 25, faces preliminary charges that include possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Louann Parton, 22, faces preliminary charges including possession of heroin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, state troopers conducting a patrol stopped a car for a traffic violation near Norris Avenue and White Street in North Vernon and called in a K-9 unit after becoming suspicious of criminal activity. The K-9 Jinx indicated the presence of illegal drug odors, after which a search of the vehicle uncovered suspected methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Acree and Parton were taken to the Jennings County Jail. Once there, authorities found drugs hidden on Parton’s body, leading to an additional charge of trafficking with an inmate.

Both are expected to make an initial court appearance soon.

