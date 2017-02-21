2 killed, 3 hurt in fiery Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people are dead after a three car crash on W. Jefferson Boulevard Monday night. Police responded to crash just after 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Blvd on the bridge near Swinney Park.

Witnesses told police three vehicles were involved in a crash and one was on fire, according to Officer Jason Anthony, a police department public information officer.

When the Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire and found two victims inside the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three more victims from the other vehicles were taken to a hospital in “stable” condition.

Officers learned from witnesses that the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash ran away from the crash, Anthony said. Police searched in the overnight hours for one driver who ran from the scene.

West Jefferson Boulevard was expected closed between the West Central neighborhood and Lindenwood Cemetery for several hours as investigators processed the scene. The area opened up to traffic just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victims at a later time. The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

