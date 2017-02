FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Emergency crews responded to a chemical spill at a Fishers YMCA Tuesday morning.

A Fishers Fire Department official said five people were transported to the hospital for treatment from the YMCA on 126th Street.

Captain John Mehling said the chemical is believed to be chlorine.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...