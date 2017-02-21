$950K in grants awarded to organizations on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United Way has awarded $950,000 in grants to four Indianapolis organizations as part of its Great Families 2020 initiative.

The announcement ceremony was held at Brookside Park Tuesday morning, with Mayor Hogsett, Sens. Donnelly and Young, and Congressman Carson among those in attendance.

The four organizations submitted proposals that look to improve outcomes in kindergarten readiness, mental health, employment and financial literacy. The organizations and their grant awards are as follows:

Edna Martin Christian Center: $350,000

John Boner Neighborhood Centers: $300,000

East Tenth United Methodist Church and Youth Center: $150,000

Englewood Christian Church: $150,000

A significant portion of the funding for the grants came from the a federal program called the Social Innovation Fund.

Mayor Hogsett responded to the grants, saying:

The legacy of Indianapolis is deeply rooted in partnerships formed through public-private investment. I am grateful that with today’s announcement, four east side human service and educational organizations will have their proposals realized, and I look forward to the impact that will be realized for hundreds of Indianapolis families. Everyone in our community deserves to live in safe, thriving neighborhoods where families have opportunities for success.”

Sen. Donnelly also expressed gratitude, saying “To know, that in the future, any dream they have can come true and come true right here in central Indiana.

“Many are looking to find stable employment, many are dealing with mental health issues. Far too many are living in poverty. But for many of these families, today provides a new beginning, a beginning they’ve been looking for,” said Congressman Carson.

The next request for proposals for the Great Families 2020 will be posted April 1.

