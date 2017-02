INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be void of children this weekend.

Adults are taking over for Museum by Moonlight.

The event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight and raises money for museum programs.

The night is all about food, drinks and fun.

Lindsay Gramlich from the museum joined 24-Hour News 8 at Noon on Tuesday to explain more.

