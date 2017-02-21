Authorities investigating after finding stolen construction equipment

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials need the public’s help in finding who is responsible for the theft of some construction equipment in Anderson.

Officers recovered several pieces of stolen construction equipment in the 4000 block of North State Road 9, including: two skid loaders, five stolen trucks and two wreckers that were found in different places along the property. Building supplies such as bath tubs, toilets, sinks and hand tools were found as well.

A search warrant at another location on a property in Layton Road found a stolen excavator and two more stolen trucks.

Six stolen trailers were also found between both properties.

Several of the stolen pieces have been returned to their owners.

Officials estimate the amount of stolen property recovered to be more than $500,000.

You are urged to call 765-778-2121 if you have any information on the thefts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...