Ball State rallies from 19-point deficit, beats E Michigan

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Franko House had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots, Ryan Weber scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Ball State rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Eastern Michigan 79-72 on Tuesday night.

Tayler Persons scored 16 as well, Sean Sellers had nine of his 11 points after halftime, and Trey Moses grabbed 11 rebounds for Ball State (18-10, 9-6 Mid-American), which maintained first place in the West division of the conference standings.

Willie Mangum IV hit four 3s in fewer than two minutes to cap a 19-1 run that gave Eastern Michigan (13-15, 5-10) a 31-12 lead with 8:27 left in the half. The Cardinals answered with 10-straight points to trim their deficit to nine points when Persons hit a 3 about five minutes later and House scored eight points during an 11-0 run that spanned halftime and made it 35-all with 18:59 to play. Weber hit two 3s during a 9-3 spurt that made it 63-56 with 4:22 remaining and Ball State hit 13 of 16 free throws from there to seal it.

Mangum hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, Ray Lee scored 22 and James Thompson IV added 17 points with 11 rebounds — his 15th double-double this season — for Eastern Michigan.

Ball State outscored the Eagles 26-12, including 19-5 in the second half, from the free-throw line.

