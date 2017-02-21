Bloomington man in custody following fatal shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after officials said he shot and killed another man Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Camden Drive.

Officers arrived to see 18-year-old Anthony Andrews bleeding from a gunshot wound to the neck in the bathroom. Andrews later died on scene after authorizes attempted to revive him.

Further investigation shows that Andrews and several friends were smoking a substance when 21-year-old Malik Parker picked up a rifle owned by the victim and shot him.

Parker faces a preliminary charge of reckless homicide.

