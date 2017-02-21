Dispatchers receive close to 1,000 calls into tip line for Carroll County murder cases

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Carroll County 911 is handling all calls coming into the tip line for the murder investigation of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

24-Hour News 8 learned dispatchers received close to 1,000 calls since launching last week.

People in the community are pleading for anyone with information to come forward and to call the tip line. Meanwhile, the support is stronger than ever for the families of Abby and Libby.

It’s hard to miss the ribbons on every light post and every tree outside of the courthouse in the small town of Delphi. The colors honor the lives of the two teens.

“Everybody come together so much and so tight knight,” Cory Mitchell Dunbar, owner of Mitchell’s Mexican Grill. “It’s really cool to see that everybody done that for these two girls families.”

He said his business held a benefit Monday evening raising more than $5,000 in sales. He said that money will go towards a reward to help find the person responsible for the murders.

“I just hope there’s some sort of justice,” he said.

Police launched a tip line soon after releasing two photos of a man, who they’re now calling a suspect.

“It doesn’t matter what it is or where it comes from,” said Cassie Lane, lead communicator for Carroll County 911. “Every tip is entered and sent to the investigators to look into.”

Lane did not have time for an on camera interview Tuesday evening. She told 24-Hour News 8 by phone they have anywhere between four to six dispatchers handling the calls.

“Well we’ve actually been very blessed with our surrounding agencies stepping in and sending volunteer dispatchers down to help us answer phone lines,” she said.

Lane said people are also calling in with information from things they’re seeing on social media, like fake sketches of the suspect. She said any verified information will come from agencies, like state police.

“When information is released from the authorities it will be shared on those pages and that information is what we do want the public to receive and know it is a true statement as to what’s going on throughout the investigation,” she said.

If you know anything that could help police solve the case you’re asked to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. You can remain anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...