Gala to benefit GiGi’s Playhouse

She’s passionate about what she does, and she’s doing her best to give others a voice! Today on Indy Style, we learn about GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis, which serves children and adults of all ages and provides educational and therapeutic programs at no charge to families in a format in which individuals with Down syndrome learn best.

Learn more from Executive Director Denisse Jensen and WISH-TV’s very own Daybreak Anchor Scott Sander on how you can help give back during this year’s “I Have A Voice Gala.”

About GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis: Serving

• GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis location opened it’s doors in 2015

• Currently serving 305 Indiana families, from infant to adult with 18 free programs

• In the last year program participation rose 70% over the previous year.

• No family ever pays anything for the support or programs offered by GiGi’s

• Programs address therapeutic, educational, recreational and career goals

• Everything from Preschool Prep to Cooking Club and Teen Nights

• Largest and most important fundraiser of the year is coming up 2/25 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom – I Have Voice Gala (full release: https://gigisplayhouse.org/indianapolis/gigis-playhouse-indianapolis-hosts-annual-i-have-a-voice-gala/ )

• They were just selected as one of the 64 contenders for Indy Brackets for Good.

• Also just awarded Finish Line Youth Foundation Legacy Grant this month which will allow for the addition of therapy gym equipment.

http://gigisplayhouse.org/indianapolis/gala-indy/ to purchase tickets!

GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis will host its Annual “I Have A Voice Gala” on Saturday February 25, 2017 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. This year’s theme is “Strength”. The gala is our largest and most important fundraiser of the year, and it’s key to expanding our voice in the world. Festivities will include a sit-down dinner, silent auction, live entertainment, and more! Most importantly, the gala is an opportunity to celebrate achievements and continue to change the way people view Down syndrome!

