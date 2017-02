INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Governor Holcomb is speaking Tuesday morning at the Build Indiana Road Funding Day event.

Build Indiana Council will be hosting the event from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is not open for the public, but 24-Hour News 8 will stream Holcomb’s remarks starting at 11 a.m. Click on this story to watch it live.

