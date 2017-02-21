How to follow the “Third Piece Rule” of daily dressing

You have the top… the bottom…. and now comes the “third piece.” Are following this rule? Nicole Busch, Owner & CEO of Nicole Blair Wear, shows us how you can take any outfit from meek to chic!

ABOUT NICOLE:

NICOLE BUSCH- Wardrobe Stylist and Bra Expert

Nicole Busch owner & CEO of Nicole Blair Wear, an image and consulting firm. Nicole specializes in building confidence in women, wardrobe styling and head to toe makeovers. Nicole is a bra expert, fashion guru and trend analyst.

Featured Items:

BEAUTY + GRACE



shopbeautyandgrace.com

Cream Sweater

Black Track Pants

Burgundy Hat

Army Jacket

White Tee

Black Distressed Cargo Pants

Jewelry (All necklaces and bracelets)

PEACH



www.discoverpeach.com/s/Nicoleb2

White Tank

Black Shirt

Zebra Scarf

XOXO Scarf

Metallic Clutch (limited edition)

Rose Gold Clutch (limited edition and exclusive to Peach)

Black Envelop Tote

WORTH NEW YORK



www.worthnewyork.com/julie-davis

Pink Leather Jacket

Black & White Printed Pants

Plaid Shirt

Color Block Belt

Black Chain Purse

Website: www.nicoleblairwear.com

Instagram: NicoleBlairWear

Facebook: Nicole Blair Wear

Twitter: Nicole Blair Wear

Confidence is your best accessory!

