INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A person was shot Tuesday afternoon on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Dispatch says the shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Tibbs Avenue around 1:09 p.m.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story, check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

