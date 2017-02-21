Indiana man pleads guilty in 2015 crash that killed 3 teens

NEWPORT, Ind. (AP) – A 20-year-old Indiana man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a one-vehicle crash in 2015 that killed his three teenage passengers.

Ethan N. Lee of Cayuga entered the plea Monday in Vermilion Circuit Court to three counts of reckless homicide.

Authorities allege that Lee was driving recklessly on Jan. 2, 2015, when his pickup truck crashed into an office building in Cayuga. Authorities say 18-year-old Annie Clark and 16-year-old Caroline Clark, sisters from Muncie, and 18-year-old Braeden Hollowell of Cayuga were killed in the crash.

Lee also faced criminal recklessness, false informing and other charges, but those were dismissed under a plea agreement. He’s to be sentenced March 9. Under the plea agreement he will serve jail time during weekends and breaks from college.

