Indy Cubs fan, 86, hoping for chance of a lifetime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To call 86-year-old Erv Schrieber simply a Cubs fan would be an understatement to describe a man with more than 80 years of memories and memorabilia.

Like so many, Erv watched numerous Cubs seasons at Wrigley end in disappointment.

“Faith, hope and patience — that’s a true Cub fan,” he said.

Waiting for it to finally be their time.

“I couldn’t be happier, I relive that moment practically every day, it’s something I’ll never never forget,” he said of Chicago’s 2016 World Series win.

That happiness was evident in a Facebook video that was viewed more than 100,000 times shortly after the Cubs won the big series.

And he most certainly would never forget giving the championship ring to the players who made his 86-year wait worth it. The team is offering 20 fans a chance to participate in the on-field championship ring presentation in April.

Fans had to be nominated and had to have a video showing why they should be chosen.

Erv’s grandson, Paul, nominated him.

Nominating Erv, my 86 y/o grandpa and lifelong @Cubs fan, to be a #CubsRingBearer – "I got to see 'em win it!" Love you, Gramps 😊 pic.twitter.com/CXcQjv2P3V — Paul Schreiber (@paulschreiber9) February 14, 2017

“To be there at Wrigley Field, and to be on the field, step on that field, step on that holy ground in my mind, to think back of all the players that have been there — and they came close several times but didn’t make it,” he said. “To see these young players be able to accomplish what they did and to be able to present that ring to that individual and know that all of those that have played before, looking down, and saying, ‘A job well done, guys, thank you.’ Yeah, it would be awesome. I’d really, really treasure that, really really treasure it.”

According to the Chicago Cubs website, they will be announcing the final winners the week of Feb. 27.

