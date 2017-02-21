Indy man arrested for drugs after leading police on 25 minute pursuit

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was arrested in Bartholomew County Monday night for drugs, after leading police on a chase.

According to police, an officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 1600 block of Franklin Street after seeing the vehicle did not have a license plate. The pursuit began after the driver, 26-year-old Jose Rodriguez, refused to pull over.

The pursuit started in Indianapolis and ended in Bartholomew County when Rodriguez drove into a farm field. His vehicle came to a stop after he drove across a second farm in the 3400 block of South County Road 250 East.

Police said when Rodriguez got out of the vehicle, he reached toward his waist as he ran on foot. Moments later, an officer and his K-9 partner caught Rodriquez and arrested him. The pursuit was 25 minutes long.

Officers found a bag of methamphetamine inside Rodriguez’s vehicle.

He was transported to the Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of dog bites, and then was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

He faces the following preliminary charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle

Resisting Law Enforcement on Foot

Criminal Recklessness

Operating a Vehicle Without a License

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...