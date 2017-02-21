Indy Pies and Pints to raise funds for Arts for Learning

Pizza… beer… and a great cause. What a combo! It’s all part of Arts for Learning’s Indy Pies and Pints Fundraiser, taking place on February 24th from 7-10PM. This event features samples from some of Indianapolis’ best artisan pizza and craft breweries. Along with delicious samples, Indy Pies and Pints will also feature interactive games such as a variety of “Beer Pong” and music curated by DJ Kyle Long. VIP Early Entrance tickets are sold out, but general entrance tickets are available for $30 online or at the door.

Arts for Learning is the oldest and largest arts in education organization in the state of Indiana. Our professional teaching artists provide high quality arts in education programming to students in schools, community centers, after school programs, juvenile detention center, and more.

Today on Indy Style, we learn more from Dave Allee, Owner, Bebop Pizza Kitchen, and Haley Baas, Marketing & Communications Coordinator, Arts for Learning.

Instagram and Twitter – @Arts4LearningIN (Arts for Learning) ; @indypiesandpint (Twitter only)

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/artsforlearningIN; https://www.facebook.com/IndyPiesandPints

Event website – https://indypiesandpints.com/

Arts for Learning website – https://artsforlearningindiana.org/

