Job fair offering hundreds of jobs in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A job fair is happening Tuesday in Indianapolis, and hundreds of jobs are available.

The job fair is at the Indianapolis Marriott East located at 7202 East 21st Street.

Work One Indy says it will also be offering free resume reviews and interview tips.

Attendees are asked to dress professionally and to bring plenty of resumes.

Some of the employers include:

Advantage Senior Care

Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM)

Bluegreen Vacations

Carrols LLC/Burger King

CellularSales

Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)

Denny’s

Edward Electrical and Mechanical

Empire Today

Eskenazi Health

Franciscan Health

Forget Industrial Staffing

Hoosier Gasket Corporation

Morgan Services

MyComputerCareer

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

NicePak

Ricker’s Convenience Stores

Talecris Plasma Resources

Tractor Supply Company

The Mentor Network

TruGreen

US Army

Venture Logistics

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking and admission are free.

For a free pass to the event, pre-register here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...