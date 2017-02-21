Job fair offering hundreds of jobs in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A job fair is happening Tuesday in Indianapolis, and hundreds of jobs are available.
The job fair is at the Indianapolis Marriott East located at 7202 East 21st Street.
Work One Indy says it will also be offering free resume reviews and interview tips.
Attendees are asked to dress professionally and to bring plenty of resumes.
Some of the employers include:
- Advantage Senior Care
- Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM)
- Bluegreen Vacations
- Carrols LLC/Burger King
- CellularSales
- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)
- Denny’s
- Edward Electrical and Mechanical
- Empire Today
- Eskenazi Health
- Franciscan Health
- Forget Industrial Staffing
- Hoosier Gasket Corporation
- Morgan Services
- MyComputerCareer
- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers
- NicePak
- Ricker’s Convenience Stores
- Talecris Plasma Resources
- Tractor Supply Company
- The Mentor Network
- TruGreen
- US Army
- Venture Logistics
The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parking and admission are free.
For a free pass to the event, pre-register here.