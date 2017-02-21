Neighborhoods underwater after extreme flooding in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Crews are working to clean up major flooding in San Jose Tuesday morning after a powerful storm brought heavy rain to the region.

Flooding in the area of Senter Road and Phelan Avenue have cars halfway under water.

Residents in the city’s Rock Spring’s area near Senter Road and Phelan Avenue are under a mandatory evacuation.

There is also extreme flooding in the area of East San Fernando Street and South 17th Street.

There is a voluntary evacuation in place for residents in the low-lying areas near Coyote Creek, from Capital Expressway to Interstate 880.

San Jose has also declared a local emergency in response to current and anticipated flooding.

500 household are affected by the mandatory evacuations. 186 residents have been evacuated.

FULL LIST OF EVACUATION CENTERS

The City of San Jose has designated two evacuation centers:

• Roosevelt Community Center – 901 E. Santa Clara St. SJ 95116

• Shirakawa Community Center – 2072 Lucretia Ave 95122

They are not intended as overnight shelters, but they will remain open as drop-in centers overnight. Water and snacks are available.

The overnight shelter will be operated in coordination with the Red Cross and the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Services. It will open at 7 p.m. This shelter cannot accept pets, but residents can take their pets to the San Jose Animal Shelter (2750 Monterey Road, San Jose; http://www.sanjoseanimals.com) for safekeeping.

There is also flooding near Highway 101 near the Coyote Golf course due to a breach at the Coyote Canal.

