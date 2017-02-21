Pendleton police investigating after man finds his stolen equipment at Anderson business

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – The Pendleton State Police Post is investigating after a man found his construction equipment, that had been stolen earlier in the day Monday, at an Anderson business.

According to investigators, a search warrant for the business was obtained where officers found several pieces of stolen equipment.

After further investigation, police believe they may have found more stolen equipment and supplies from other sites.

If you have any information or know if anyone in central Indiana has had any heavy construction equipment stolen or construction site supplies stolen like hand tools, bath tubs, or shower stalls, you are asked to call the Pendleton Post for Detective Tony Klettheimer, or Detective David Preston at 765-778-2121.

The investigation is ongoing.

