Silver Alert declared for 87-year-old man

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared after an 87-year-old man disappeared from Jeffersonville Tuesday night.

Authorities are looking for 87-year-old Bruce H. Mater.

He is described as being 6 feet and 1 inch, weighing 189 pounds with gray hair.

He was last seen at 4:00 p.m. in Jeffersonville and is believed to be in danger.

Mater may be in a light green shirt and black loafers and may be driving a green 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana license plates 385BAU.

Mater may also be disoriented and could require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 812-246-6996.

