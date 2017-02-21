State seeks input to make getting around easier for disabled

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for people willing to work on issues facing the disabled.

The Americans With Disabilities Act Community Advisory Working Group is accepting applications from those who are interested. The deadline to apply is March 1.

The group makes recommendations that will help shape INDOT policies affecting those with disabilities.

A news release from the state says people with disabilities, or those who provide services to people with disabilities, are encouraged to apply.

The group is tasked with advising on policies that are intended to make getting around easier for those with disabilities.

