Valparaiso schools looking at ‘Teen Court’ discipline effort

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana school board is exploring the idea of adding a “Teen Court” for students who get in minor trouble.

Joe Frankus is a student advocate in Valparaiso Community Schools’ Culture and Student Services Department. He tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that he’s hoping the district will start the Teen Court. He presented the idea to the local school board last week.

The school board asked an attorney to review the program and will revisit the idea next month.

Teen Courts involve taking students ages 12-18 and placing them in front of a jury of their peers to hand out a punishment.

Infractions that qualify would include minor wrongs like excessive tardiness, truancy, vandalism and battery. Punishments range from community service to apologizing to tutoring.

