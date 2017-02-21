Woman kills man fighting with Indiana conservation officer

RISING SUN, Ind. (AP) – Authorities say a woman has fatally shot a man who was fighting with an Indiana Conservation Officer along an Indiana roadway.

Indiana State Police say the officer responded to a report of a suspicious person near the community of Rising Sun on Monday and made contact with 32-year-old Justin K. Holland of Moores Hill. Police say Holland was in a vehicle along the roadway.

Police say Holland resisted the officer and a physical altercation ensued. State police say a woman who was at a nearby home tried to help the officer and shot Holland in the torso. Police say Holland was taken to a hospital and died. An autopsy is planned Tuesday.

Police say the conservation officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. State police are investigating.

