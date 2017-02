INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot on the far northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a home on John Jay Drive just south of John Marshall High School around 4:30 a.m.

Police dispatch said two people were shot and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Additional information has not been released.

