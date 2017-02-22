Add these foods to your plate for heart health

Did you know? The heart is the motor for the body. It pumps the blood, which feeds all of our organs, skin, muscles and bones. Audrey Barron, Ezra’s Enlightened Café, says one of the best ways to support your heart is through the food you eat! We want to consume foods that are anti-inflammatory, high in fiber, rich in healthy fats, minerals and nutrients.

CDC Statistics:

• About 5.7 million adults in the United States have heart failure.

• One in 9 deaths in 2009 included heart failure as contributing cause.

• About half of people who develop heart failure die within 5 years of diagnosis.

• Heart failure costs the nation an estimated $30.7 billion each year. This total includes the cost of health care services, medications to treat heart failure, and missed days of work.

Food Bliss – A group discussion on happiness fueled by food.

Thursday March 16th – 6-8 pm at Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe

Chef Wendell Fowler of “Eat Right Now” and Chef Audrey, owner of Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe will be leading this group discussion on how to manifest happiness and a higher quality of life by using food as medicine and daily manifesting practices.

This is a “pay what you can” event. Come and join us!

Avocado Strawberry & Chickpea Salad with Cherry Tomatoes

Serves 4

Salad Ingredients:

• 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

• 1 cup hulled and sliced strawberries

• 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

• 2 cups cooked chickpeas

• 1 medium ripe avocado, pitted and diced

• 1/3 cup loosely packed basil leaves, chiffonade cut

• 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Pink Himalayan salt or fine sea salt, to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Toasted sesame seeds

Directions:

1. To make your dressing, add your vinegar, olive oil, salt and black pepper to a small bowl and whisk

2. Meanwhile, add the chickpeas, strawberries, tomatoes, avocado, and basil into a large shallow bowl.

3. Drizzle on your dressing and gently toss until the veggies are coated. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss again just briefly.

4. Scatter on your desired amount of toasted seeds.

5. Serve immediately. This salad is definitely best enjoyed fresh, but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for a few hours if necessary.

Heart Happy Chocolate Walnut Cookies

Makes approximately 15 cookies

Cookie Dough

• 2 cups walnuts

• 16 dates

• 3 tablespoons carob powder

• 3 tablespoons cacao powder

• 1 tablespoon powdered coconut sugar

• 2 tablespoons maple syrup

• 1 tablespoon water

• pinch of salt

Cookie Dust

• ¼ cup walnuts

• 1 ½ tablespoons coconut sugar granules

• 1 tablespoon cacao nibs

• pinch of salt

1. To make your cookie dust, process all ingredients in food processor until you have a powder. Set aside.

2. To make cookies: process the walnuts in your food processor until course. Add the dates and process until combined. Add the rest of your ingredients and process until completely combined and still a little flaky. Check using squeeze test and adjust with ½ tablespoon of water at a time until the dough sticks together well but doesn’t leave much residue on your hand.

3. Roll the dough into balls then roll each ball in your cookie dust. Flatten each ball into a cookie shape.

4. Enjoy right away or chill in refrigerator to firm up.

Find the info online at https://ezrasenlightenedcafe.com/classes-events/.

