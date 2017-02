INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Authorities think a pair of early morning car fires are suspicious.

Crews arrived in a neighborhood near West Michigan and North Belmont Avenue on the west side of Indianapolis around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say they saw flames shooting from two cars, parked on opposite sides of a house.

The Fire Department called arson crews to investigate.

This is a developing story.

