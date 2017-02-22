It’s beauty in its most artistic form! Central Indiana Dance Ensemble presents their annual Mixed Rep performance on March 12 at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theater, where they will showcase the dances being performed at the Regional Dance America National Festival in Phoenix, Arizona, May 2-6, 2017.

Artistic Director Suzann DeLay and Dancer Hannah Semler share more!

INFO: Carmel, In – Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE) a pre-professional ballet company based in Carmel, Indiana, is pleased to present their annual Mixed Rep performance on March 12 at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theater where they will showcase the dances being performed at the Regional Dance America National Festival in Phoenix, Arizona, May 2-6, 2017. The dances being performed at Mixed Rep include a mixed repertoire of pieces from modern to classical. Many of these dances have been choreographed exclusively for CIDE by nationally celebrated choreographers Eddy Ocampo and Ashley Walton. CIDE Artistic Director Suzann DeLay is pleased to present the pieces being prepared for the national showcase. “It’s a very exciting season,” notes DeLay. “The national festival takes place every five years and it’s a great opportunity for our dancers to perform for both college and professional artistic directors and choreographers from around the country. It allows the nation’s esteemed dance professionals to see the high caliber dancer we are developing in central Indiana.” In addition to the national festival pieces, CIDE will present excerpts from the classic French ballet, Paquita during the Mixed Rep production. CIDE invites the community to come enjoy some of the best pre-professional dancers in the Midwest. To purchase tickets for Mixed Rep visit http://bit.ly/2l5lpqk or call 317.844.7453.

ABOUT CENTRAL INDIANA DANCE ENSEMBLE Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE) is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization committed to bringing the art of dance to the community. CIDE was

founded in 1999 by Artistic Director, Suzann DeLay. In 2006, CIDE received Honor Company status in the Regional Dance America association. Members of CIDE have been recipients of scholarships to many of the top companies and schools. For more information, visit cidedance.org.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CENTRAL INDIANA DANCE ENSEMBLE

