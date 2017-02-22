Delphi reacts to suspect audio release: ‘Chills down my spin’

Related Coverage ISP: Audio recovered from cellphone in Delphi double homicide investigation

DELPHI, Ind (WISH) – Carroll County neighbors hoped Indiana State Police (ISP) would make news of an arrest Wednesday, instead, they got a chilling audio recording they hope will bring justice.

By the looks of the ribbons, and chalkboards, it may look like Delphi is standing strong. But no arrest in the double homicide of Liberty German and Abigail Williams is starting to take its toll.

“I’m suspicious of everybody at this point. I’m looking around,” Delphi resident Donna Cadwallader said. “I am looking, if someone looks out of place.”

“I think they’re just trying to stand together and support each other because this is something you can’t ever imagine would happen,” Delphi resident Janet Resler said.

And the nerves got worse Wednesday as ISP made a plea. “Who’s next,” asked ISP Supt. Doug Carter. “I hate to ask you that question. I’d give my life to not have to.”

For days, Carroll County neighbors have stared at a suspect photo. Wednesday, troopers gave the suspect a voice.

“Down the hill,” the voice said. An eery three letter phrase 24-Hour News 8 played for neighbors.

“It kind of upsets me,” Cadwallader said. “It kind of bothers me.”

“It kind of puts chills down your spine,” Resler said.

“To hear that persons voice, it’s creepy,” Delphi resident Alexander Archibeque said. “How can you be that sick, you know?”

The words in the short phrase might haunt this community, or give it the relief people desperately need with an arrest.

“Oh, that’s probably number one priority in everybody’s mind,” Resler said. “This person has got to be caught, and even giving him the death sentence would be too good for him,” Archibeque said.

