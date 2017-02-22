Funeral arrangements set for Columbus East High School sophmore

COLUMBUS, Ind (WISH) — A community is mourning the loss of a high school student. A sophomore at Columbus East High School died after being hit by an SUV on Saturday night. Columbus Police say the driver was the student’s friend.

Police say 15-year old Abbott Garn was with his friend 16-year old Jonah Wichman. They say the two were goofing off, when Garn got out of the vehicle at the intersection of 25th and Franklin.

According to police, Wichman pulled over to change his clothes. Garn also changed his, but got outside the vehicle to do so. Police say Wichman went to pull away, and accidentally struck Garn.

Medics rushed him to Methodist Hospital, where he died hours later.

Police are calling the accident tragic and say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Abbott Forrester Garn Scholarship Fund through the funeral home’s website.

The calling and service will both be held at Westside Community Church. Calling hours are Friday 3 p.m.until 8 p.m. and begin again Saturday morning at 9 a.m. until the funeral begins at 10 a.m.

