INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people were in attendance Wednesday for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s National Black History Month celebration.

It was hosted at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, with the support of the Steward Speakers organization.

The Tri-City Gospel High School Choir provided music. Congressman Andre Carson and Mayor Joe Hogsett were both in attendance.

The celebration also welcomed well-known gospel singer and author Kirk Franklin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...