IFD investigating suspicious overnight car fires on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police and fire crews are investigating after two cars caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Flames were shooting from two cars as emergency crews responded to the corner of Addison Street and New York Street around 4 a.m.

Firefighters say the cars were parked on opposite sides of a house. The vehicles are reportedly owned by sisters.

Officials said the fires are suspicious, and Indianapolis Fire Department arson crews were called to investigate.

IFD is currently fighting 2 different car fires at the corner of Addison & New York St. Both cars parked on different sides of same building pic.twitter.com/XpcwgBg910 — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 22, 2017

The home received minor damage.

No one was hurt.

