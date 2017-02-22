Irish pub on wheels rolls up to Indy Style

Rollin’ on in! Get a taste of Ireland and have it come right to you with the new sour brewery and tasting room that allows Upland Brewing Co. to brew larger quantities and more varieties in their sour beer program.

Jane Maher, Brand Ambassador, Tullamore D.E.W., shows us around!

ABOUT JANE MAHER

From Ireland, Jane Maher started her career working at the Smithwick’s brewery gaining a solid understanding of brewing in Ireland. Her optimism for the industry was spotted by the Tullamore D.E.W. team, and she became an Ambassador. Jane was the first ever Distillery Ambassador in Tullamore and in the past year headed for the U.S. to educate the masses on Tullamore D.E.W.’s fine Irish whiskey.

Following the tour, join Jane at The Irish Lion Bar & Restaurant to partake in the long standing tradition of enjoying your favorite pairings of a ‘ball of malt’ and ‘pint of plain.’ Drink specials and light appetizers included. For more information, visit www.dewandabrew.com.

To learn more, visit www.tullamoredew.com.

