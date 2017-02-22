High tech company extends its reach in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, Levementum announced it will be creating 175 high paying jobs. The full expansion is expected to happened by 2021.

The Arizona-based company is designed to make businesses more efficient by using technology to create concrete solutions. It is estimated the positions will offer average wages more than double the state’s 2015 average of $21.21 an hour.

Currently the company is located in The Bureau building in the Fletcher Place neighborhood. Later in March, the Levementum will move into The Union building on 500 South Meridian Street.

“Innovative companies like Levementum are finding success in Indiana and helping build our economy and workforce for tomorrow,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called the announcement a great day for Indianapolis.

“I am thrilled Levementum is expanding in Indianapolis and look forward to what this announcement means for our city’s thriving tech ecosystem,” said Hogsett.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...