Man convicted of molesting child sentenced to 58 years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man will spend nearly six decades in prison after being found guilty on charges that include child molesting and child exploitation.

Michael Osborn, 46, was convicted by a jury last month. In August 2016, a 12-year-old told authorities Osborn had molested her on multiple occasions.

Investigators say they found many inappropriate text messages and pictures sent to the victim from Osborn’s phone.

Osborn was sentenced to 63 years in total, with five years served on probation. He must also register as a sex offender for life.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...